Pacific Pulse: October 20

Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz officially began the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign in Guam, the Coast Guard and Ocean Safety crews rescued three mariners from an overturned vessel off of the south coast of Oahu, and Destroyer Squadron 7 staff embarked USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to train alongside the navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron, DESRON 15.
|10.20.2020
|10.20.2020 02:35
|Newscasts
|64416
|2010/DOD_108028122.mp3
|00:01:00
|2020
|JP
|5
|0
|0
|0
