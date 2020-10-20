Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: October 20

    JAPAN

    10.20.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz officially began the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots campaign in Guam, the Coast Guard and Ocean Safety crews rescued three mariners from an overturned vessel off of the south coast of Oahu, and Destroyer Squadron 7 staff embarked USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to train alongside the navy’s largest forward-deployed destroyer squadron, DESRON 15.

    Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76)
    Toys for Tots
    Oahu
    DESRON
    Ocean Safety

