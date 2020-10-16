Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: October 19

    JAPAN

    10.16.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Donovan Zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    The united states agency for international development provided an additional $1.5 million dollars in food assistance to support displaced families in Lanao Del Sur province, the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) returns to home port after a 9 month deployment, and the 35th Operations Group hosted their annual Range Day event.

