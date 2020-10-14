Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 26. Busting Polygraph Myths with Lt Col Carlos Colon - Part 1

In this 2-part interview we’re going to tackle the polygraph examination…and bust the biggest myths and misconceptions on them with Lt Col Carlos Colon, an Air Force JAG Reservist and full-time FBI Special Agent and Polygraph Examiner & Coordinator. To date, Lt Col Colon has conducted over 900 polygraph exams, and in this interview, we’ll take a deep dive into what polygraphs are, how they’re used in investigations and screening tests, how aspects of them can be admissible in court, the tech behind them, and the experts that use them.