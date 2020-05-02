Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Episode 1 - Introduction

    Episode 1 - Introduction

    UNITED STATES

    02.05.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Benjamin Perry and Master Sgt. Matthew Wilson

    Air Force Fire & Emergency Services

    Introduction to The FireDawg Podcast team, the origins of the idea, and a bit about how we got started.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.12.2020 16:41
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64379
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108018629.mp3
    Length: 00:12:56
    Artist The FireDawg Podcast
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Episode 1 - Introduction, by MSgt Benjamin Perry and MSgt Matthew Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    Controlled Vocabulary

    No tags found.

    TAGS

    fire fighter
    firefighter
    fire department
    fes
    firedawg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT