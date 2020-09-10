Practicing the Pillars Podcast - Episode 19: Shedding Light on a common story

Practicing the Pillars Podcast provides a unique opportunity for Team Whiteman service members to discuss their stories of resiliency and how they used the Pillars of Comprehensive Airman Fitness to overcome obstacles. The four pillars, which include: mental health, spiritual wellness, physical fitness and healthy social networks, form the foundations of Comprehensive Airman Fitness and lead to a healthier, more fulfilled life. In this episode of PTP, SMSgt. Cordell Roberson of the 509th Medical Group talks about facing diversity challenges within a community he calls home, overcoming those challenges and forging a new path where inclusion is a way of life, not just a goal. (U.S. Air Force courtesy audio.)