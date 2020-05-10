Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Women & Leadership with Col. Erica Rabe

    Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Women & Leadership with Col. Erica Rabe

    DC, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Audio by Abigail Meyer 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    On this edition of Goose View "Tough Talks", Col. Michael "Goose" Zuhlsdorf, JBAB commander, sits down with Col. Erica "Deuce" Rabe, JBAB vice commander, to discuss women's equality in the military and Deuce's experiences as a woman and leader in the Air Force. Goose View arose as a way to connect what's happening from the purview of the command team to all of the service members, civilians, retirees and their families who work, live and play on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2020
    Date Posted: 10.08.2020 16:26
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64341
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108015320.mp3
    Length: 00:33:51
    Year 2020
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Women & Leadership with Col. Erica Rabe, by Abigail Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
    JBAB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT