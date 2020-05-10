Goose View: The Official JBAB Podcast: Women & Leadership with Col. Erica Rabe

On this edition of Goose View "Tough Talks", Col. Michael "Goose" Zuhlsdorf, JBAB commander, sits down with Col. Erica "Deuce" Rabe, JBAB vice commander, to discuss women's equality in the military and Deuce's experiences as a woman and leader in the Air Force. Goose View arose as a way to connect what's happening from the purview of the command team to all of the service members, civilians, retirees and their families who work, live and play on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.