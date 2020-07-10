Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lab Life - Episode 33: Connecting Sensors and Shooters

    Lab Life - Episode 33: Connecting Sensors and Shooters

    ROME, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2020

    Audio by Keith Lewis 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    Major Camdon Cady and Dr. David Deprospero discuss getting the right information to the right decision maker at the right time. Their team created the Advanced Battle Management System DeviceOne SecureView platform that allows users to remotely access classified networks – from wherever they need – including their homes.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2020
    Date Posted: 10.07.2020 10:36
    Category: Newscasts
