Major Camdon Cady and Dr. David Deprospero discuss getting the right information to the right decision maker at the right time. Their team created the Advanced Battle Management System DeviceOne SecureView platform that allows users to remotely access classified networks – from wherever they need – including their homes.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64333
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108013078.mp3
|Length:
|00:34:31
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|ROME, NY, US
This work, Lab Life - Episode 33: Connecting Sensors and Shooters, by Keith Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
