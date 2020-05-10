TBI, Psychological Health, and Stigma (Ep. 5)

In this episode, we explore psychological health and the related stigmas, particularly associated with traumatic brain injury in active-duty service members and veterans. We feature interviews with clinical psychologists Dr. Nick Polizzi with the Psychological Health Center of Excellence and Jimmy Paiz, United States Marine Corps veteran.



Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on services members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information, follow DVBIC on Facebook or visit our website.



Facebook: Facebook/DVBICpage

DVBIC website: dvbic.dcoe.mil



The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is "Medical Corporate' by TimTaj, available at jamendo.com and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.