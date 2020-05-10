Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TBI, Psychological Health, and Stigma (Ep. 5)

    UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Audio by Vincent White 

    Military Health System

    In this episode, we explore psychological health and the related stigmas, particularly associated with traumatic brain injury in active-duty service members and veterans. We feature interviews with clinical psychologists Dr. Nick Polizzi with the Psychological Health Center of Excellence and Jimmy Paiz, United States Marine Corps veteran.

    Picking Your Brain episodes interview TBI subject matter experts about everything from the latest clinical recommendations, the effects sustaining a TBI has on services members and veterans, and the loved ones who support their recovery process. For more information, follow DVBIC on Facebook or visit our website.

    The views, opinions and/or findings contained in this podcast are those of the host and subject matter experts. They should not be construed as an official Department of Defense position, policy, or decision unless designated by other official documentation. Our theme song is "Medical Corporate' by TimTaj, available at jamendo.com and was used according to Creative Commons Attribution-Noncommercial 4.0 license.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TBI, Psychological Health, and Stigma (Ep. 5), by Vincent White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

