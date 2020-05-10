Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ears Adrift - Hispanic Heritage Month

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.05.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Levingston M Lewis 

    All Hands Magazine

    As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, Ears Adrift's MC3 Almagissel Schuring talks to Hispanic Sailors about how Hispanic culture has influenced the United States Navy and how diversity has molded and shaped the fleet.

