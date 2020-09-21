Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 16: Sponsorship

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    09.21.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss the importance of sponsorship. They highlight advice for inbound families and why service members' sponsorship duties are imperative to the successful integration of Soldiers and Families into the 2d Cavalry Regiment.

    Guests include: Sgt. First Class Justin Hollis, Sgt. Daniel Chan, Ms. Sarah Burke, and Ms. Kristin Voudouris.

