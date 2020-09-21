Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Mike Burke and his guests discuss the importance of sponsorship. They highlight advice for inbound families and why service members' sponsorship duties are imperative to the successful integration of Soldiers and Families into the 2d Cavalry Regiment.
Guests include: Sgt. First Class Justin Hollis, Sgt. Daniel Chan, Ms. Sarah Burke, and Ms. Kristin Voudouris.
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 16: Sponsorship, by MAJ John Ambelang
