Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke sits down with the U.S. Army Europe Command Sergeant Major, Robert V. Abernethy to discuss transparent leadership and the lessons he's learned over 33 years of service.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 06:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64322
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108011176.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:35
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|9
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: Transparent Leadership, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
