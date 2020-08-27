Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: Transparent Leadership

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: Transparent Leadership

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    08.27.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke sits down with the U.S. Army Europe Command Sergeant Major, Robert V. Abernethy to discuss transparent leadership and the lessons he's learned over 33 years of service.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 10.06.2020 06:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64322
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108011176.mp3
    Length: 00:30:35
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: Transparent Leadership, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Podcast
    Europe
    USAREUR
    2CR
    Strong Europe
    Kill Tank Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT