    October 6th Radio News Update

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.06.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Lamont Shavers 

    AFN Daegu

    This Radio News Update is about the Hispanic Heritage month observance held by United States Army Medical Materiel Command Korea at Camp Carroll. The master of ceremonies for the event, Sgt. Devin Rancel and the event coordinator, Cpt. Kirk Proctor speak about what the event and month mean to them.

