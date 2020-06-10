This Radio News Update is about the Hispanic Heritage month observance held by United States Army Medical Materiel Command Korea at Camp Carroll. The master of ceremonies for the event, Sgt. Devin Rancel and the event coordinator, Cpt. Kirk Proctor speak about what the event and month mean to them.
|Date Taken:
|10.06.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 01:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64321
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108011047.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, October 6th Radio News Update, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
