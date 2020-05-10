October 5th Radio News Update

This Radio News Update talks about the Eighth Army's change of command between Lt. Gen. Michael Bills and Lt. Gen. Willard Burleson III, the first female prime minister of Togo (Victoire Tomegah Dogbe) and Billie Eilish becoming the youngest artist to ever write and sing a James Bond theme.
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 01:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
