This is a locally produced news broadcast that covers both global and local events.
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.06.2020 01:39
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64312
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108011038.mp3
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, August 31st Radio News Update, by SGT Lamont Shavers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT