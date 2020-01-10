Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 1 - Enhanced Counter Narcotics Operations

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Audio by John Ciccarelli 

    U.S. Southern Command

    In the initial episode, the SOUTHCOM Ties podcast talks with Navy Rear Adm. Larry Watkins about the command's enhanced counter narcotics operations and the threat of illicit trafficking in Latin America and the Caribbean. (By U.S. Southern Command Public Affairs; hosted by Rich Crusan; produced by John Ciccarelli)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 11:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:07:44
    Album SOUTHCOM Podcast Episode 1
    Year 2020
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    counter drug
    SOUTHCOM
    illicit trafficking
    SouthcomPodcast

