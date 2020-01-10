Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLIV

    ME, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Our Emergency Management Specialists work very hard to ensure you have what you need to succeed. They are the experts in what they do, there's no denying that. In this episode we interview one of these experts, pick his brain a little. Check it out!

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 10:30
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64273
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108005215.mp3
    Length: 00:28:00
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: ME, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLIV, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    podcast
    air force
    maineiac radio show
    maine air guard

