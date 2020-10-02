On this Pacific Pulse, US Soldiers take part in Pacific Defender 2020 in Palau, Marines in Okinawa conduct an aerial artillery insertion, and Soldiers in Hawaii earn their Expert badges.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 02:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64272
|Filename:
|2010/DOD_108004964.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: 2 October 2020, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
