    Pacific Pulse: 2 October 2020

    JAPAN

    10.01.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, US Soldiers take part in Pacific Defender 2020 in Palau, Marines in Okinawa conduct an aerial artillery insertion, and Soldiers in Hawaii earn their Expert badges.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.01.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 02:41
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64272
    Filename: 2010/DOD_108004964.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 2 October 2020, by SSgt Dhruv Gopinath, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    25th infantry division
    Okinawa
    HIMARS
    USARPAC
    Palau
    12th Artillery Regiment
    3d Reconnaissance Battalion
    Anguar
    Defender Pacific 2020
    expert badge

