    AFN Tokyo Exercise with Japanese Self Defense Force

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    07.22.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jamaall Liddell 

    AFN Tokyo

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamaal Liddell, assigned to American Forces Network Tokyo, provides a news segment on a recent exercise with the Japanese Self Defense Force.

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64266
    Filename: 2009/DOD_108003003.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Artist MC2 Jamaal Liddell
    Year 2020
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Tokyo Exercise with Japanese Self Defense Force, by PO2 Jamaall Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #Navy #AFN #JMSDF

