Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jamaal Liddell, assigned to American Forces Network Tokyo, provides a news segment on a recent exercise with the Japanese Self Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2020
|Date Posted:
|10.01.2020 01:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64266
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_108003003.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Artist
|MC2 Jamaal Liddell
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, AFN Tokyo Exercise with Japanese Self Defense Force, by PO2 Jamaall Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT