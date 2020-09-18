Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    AFN Tokyo Dog Event Radio Spot

    AFN Tokyo Dog Event Radio Spot

    FUSSA, TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.18.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joseph Yu 

    AFN Tokyo

    Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joseph Yu, assigned to American Forces Network Tokyo, provides a fun spot for an upcoming pets event.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 10.01.2020 01:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64265
    Filename: 2009/DOD_108002956.mp3
    Length: 00:00:15
    Artist MC2 Joseph Yu
    Year 2020
    Location: FUSSA, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Tokyo Dog Event Radio Spot, by PO2 Joseph Yu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #Navy #Tokyo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT