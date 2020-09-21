Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Morning Wake Up Shake Up with DJ Rocket

    DAEGU, 27, SOUTH KOREA

    09.21.2020

    Audio by Spc. Jared Smith 

    AFN Daegu

    Scoped hour of the AFN Daegu "Morning Wake Up Shake Up" radio show with host Army Sgt. Jared Smith, also known as DJ Rocket.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2020
    Date Posted: 09.30.2020 02:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64259
    Filename: 2009/DOD_108002813.mp3
    Length: 00:09:56
    Year 2020
    Genre Blues
    Location: DAEGU, 27, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Morning Wake Up Shake Up with DJ Rocket, by SPC Jared Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

