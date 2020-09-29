Ms. Jill Garvin, the psychological health director at the 102nd Intelligence Wing, speaks to Dr. Jenny D'Olympia, PsyD, LMHC. She is the Chair, Counseling and Behavioral Health Department at William James College; Director, MA in Psychology Online Program; and Interim Director, Military and Veterans Psychology Concentration and the Train Vets to Treat Vets Program.
|Date Taken:
|09.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 14:13
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64250
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_108001996.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:15
|Location:
|OTIS ANGB, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|7
This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Sep. 29, 2020 – Dr. Jenny D'Olympia, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT