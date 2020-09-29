Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Sep. 29, 2020 – Dr. Jenny D'Olympia

    OTIS ANGB, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.29.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Ms. Jill Garvin, the psychological health director at the 102nd Intelligence Wing, speaks to Dr. Jenny D'Olympia, PsyD, LMHC. She is the Chair, Counseling and Behavioral Health Department at William James College; Director, MA in Psychology Online Program; and Interim Director, Military and Veterans Psychology Concentration and the Train Vets to Treat Vets Program.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

