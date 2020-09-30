Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: 30 September 2020

    JAPAN

    09.29.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Dhruv Gopinath 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse, Valiant Shield comes to an end, Marines conduct MOUT and rappel training during Fuji Viper, and a C-17 assists with Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica.

    TAGS

    MOUT
    rappel
    Antarctica
    military operations on urban terrain
    Valiant Shield
    Fuji Viper
    Operation Deep Freeze
    INDOPACOM

