A scoped hour of Shogo Radio, broadcast Japan-wide on AFN the Eagle. Hosted by SSgt Samuel Burns and SSgt Courtney Chapa.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.29.2020 01:05
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64243
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_108000817.mp3
|Length:
|00:09:05
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Shogo Radio 27AUG20 1000, by SrA Sam Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
