    Corps Talk: ¡ponte las pilas! (S1Ep9)

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2020

    Audio by Andria Allmond 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Norfolk District

    It’s National Hispanic American Heritage Month, so this episode we're asking our listeners to “¡ponte las pilas!” or “wake up and listen!” to our special on Fort Norfolk – the home of the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Patrick brings us his final Corp Talk piece and gets the background on this little-known gem from a local historian. This two-chapter segment is broken up by Andie, who reviews that latest Great Places to Work opportunities, as well as news from around the district. For past episodes, go to our website or social media channels.
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/
    https://www.facebook.com/NAOonFB/
    https://twitter.com/norfolkdistrict
    https://hispanicheritagemonth.gov/
    https://www.nao.usace.army.mil/About/Visit-Fort-Norfolk/
    Norfolk Historical Society: https://norfolkhistoricalsociety.wildapricot.org/
    Usajobs.gov
    https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/578368600
    https://www.usajobs.gov/GetJob/ViewDetails/578750300

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 19:23
    Length: 00:37:31
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps Talk: ¡ponte las pilas! (S1Ep9), by Andria Allmond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

