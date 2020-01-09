Palmetto Guardian - Episode 75

On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Kim McLeod, Public Information Coordinator with South Carolina Emergency Management Division, about the 2020 hurricane season and what to expect with the current COVID-19 pandemic. She talks about ways to create an emergency plan and tools you can use to keep all your information in one location. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.