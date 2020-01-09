Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 75

    Palmetto Guardian - Episode 75

    COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Audio by Sgt. Chelsea Baker 

    South Carolina National Guard

    On this episode of the Palmetto Guardian we talk with Kim McLeod, Public Information Coordinator with South Carolina Emergency Management Division, about the 2020 hurricane season and what to expect with the current COVID-19 pandemic. She talks about ways to create an emergency plan and tools you can use to keep all your information in one location. The Palmetto Guardian is hosted by Sgt. Tim Andrews and Sgt. Chelsea Baker with the South Carolina National Guard Public Affairs Office.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 13:04
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64234
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107994515.mp3
    Length: 00:13:10
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: COLUMBIA, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 6

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Palmetto Guardian - Episode 75, by SGT Chelsea Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    airmen
    safety
    podcast
    u.s. military
    south carolina national guard
    sc national guard
    soldiers
    military
    u.s. army
    army
    national guard
    hurricane season
    scng
    emergency plans
    south carolina emergency management division
    scemd
    hurricane safety
    palmetto guardian
    palmetto guardian podcast
    military podcast

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT