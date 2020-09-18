Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: USAF Leadership

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke sits down with leaders from the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, stationed in Rose Barracks, Germany, to discuss the similarities and differences between U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force leadership styles and the importance of joint interoperability.



Guests for the episode include U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin "JB" Banez and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew McKeegan