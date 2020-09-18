Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: USAF Leadership

    ROSE BARRACKS, BE, GERMANY

    09.18.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke sits down with leaders from the 2nd Air Support Operations Squadron, stationed in Rose Barracks, Germany, to discuss the similarities and differences between U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force leadership styles and the importance of joint interoperability.

    Guests for the episode include U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Justin "JB" Banez and U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Matthew McKeegan

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2020
    Date Posted: 09.18.2020 01:02
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64233
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107994114.mp3
    Length: 00:38:52
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: ROSE BARRACKS, BE, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 9

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: USAF Leadership, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    Podcast
    Europe
    USAREUR
    2CR
    2nd Air Support Operations Squadron
    2nd ASOS
    Strong Europe
    Kill Tank Radio
    USAF Air Support Operations Squadron

