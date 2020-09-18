Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Pulse: September 20

    JAPAN

    09.18.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class donovan zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Thunderbolts with the 17th Field Artillery Brigade deployed a High Mobility Artillery Rocket System to Eareckson Air Station on Shemya Island as part of Defender Pacific 20, The Coast Guard Cutter Kimbal returns to Honolulu, and ceremonies are held for POW/MIA Recognition Day.

