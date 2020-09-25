Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 22 USO Fort Riley

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.25.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Fort Riley USO center director, Mark Claussen, gives us a look inside his operation in advance of the upcoming Fort Riley Fall Apple Day Festival.

