Fort Riley USO center director, Mark Claussen, gives us a look inside his operation in advance of the upcoming Fort Riley Fall Apple Day Festival.
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2020 09:24
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
This work, Fort Riley Podcast - Episode 22 USO Fort Riley, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
