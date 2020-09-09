Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Spartan News Episode 9- Stories of September 11

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.09.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Thomas Wheeler 

    Task Force Spartan

    In this episode, we spoke with New York Army National Guard Soldiers who took part in response and recovery operations in the aftermath of the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. These are their experiences in their words.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT
    New York National Guard
    U.S. Army
    The National Guard

