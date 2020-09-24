On the podcast, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs offices sits down remotely with Dr. Kristin Hissong, an assistant professor of regional and cultural studies at Air University's Air Force Culture and Language Center, to discuss her upcoming presentation at the AU Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Symposium happening Oct. 14-16, 2020. Hissong's presentation of "Women, Peace, Security" focuses on the impact women have had on the changing nature of warfare and the importance of women's equal participation, and full involvement in all efforts relating to the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 13:02
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64215
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107988148.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:36
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|podcast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|11
This work, The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 38 - Women, Peace, Security, by Daniel Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT