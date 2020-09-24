Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 38 - Women, Peace, Security

    The Air Force Starts Here - Ep 38 - Women, Peace, Security

    UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Audio by Daniel Hawkins 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    On the podcast, Dan Hawkins from the Air Education and Training Command public affairs offices sits down remotely with Dr. Kristin Hissong, an assistant professor of regional and cultural studies at Air University's Air Force Culture and Language Center, to discuss her upcoming presentation at the AU Language, Regional Expertise and Culture Symposium happening Oct. 14-16, 2020. Hissong's presentation of "Women, Peace, Security" focuses on the impact women have had on the changing nature of warfare and the importance of women's equal participation, and full involvement in all efforts relating to the maintenance and promotion of peace and security.

