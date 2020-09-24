The Drop- Episode 2 Senior Master Sgt. Debbie Turrill

We are joined by Senior Master Sgt. Debbie Turrill, a loadmaster assigned to the 130th Operations Group. Turrill has the distinction of being the first female aircrew member in the history of the 130th Airlift Wing.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.24.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64214
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107987877.mp3
|Length:
|00:21:35
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|WV, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|6
