    The Drop- Episode 2 Senior Master Sgt. Debbie Turrill

    WV, UNITED STATES

    09.24.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. De-Juan Haley 

    130th Airlift Wing Air National Guard Public Affairs

    We are joined by Senior Master Sgt. Debbie Turrill, a loadmaster assigned to the 130th Operations Group. Turrill has the distinction of being the first female aircrew member in the history of the 130th Airlift Wing.

