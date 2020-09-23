Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSI Today 2

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2020

    Audio by Wayne Amann 

    Office of Special Investigations

    In this episode OSI Command Chief Master Sgt. Karen Beirne-Flint talks about command-wide resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Today 2, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

