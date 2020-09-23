In this episode OSI Command Chief Master Sgt. Karen Beirne-Flint talks about command-wide resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.23.2020 12:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64205
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107985880.mp3
|Length:
|00:24:48
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|12
This work, OSI Today 2, by Wayne Amann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
