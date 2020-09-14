Kill Tank Radio - Episode 14: Transparent Leadership

Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Abernethy, U.S. Army Europe senior enlisted advisor, and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke of the 2d Cavalry Regiment discuss transparent leadership and their perspectives of U.S. Army senior enlisted leadership in Europe.
