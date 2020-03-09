Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sword and Shield Podcast Ep. 14: Leadership discussion on suicide

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-CHAPMAN TRAINING ANNEX, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2020

    Audio by Tech. Sgt. Samantha Mathison 

    960th Cyberspace Wing

    Col. Richard Erredge, 960th Cyberspace Wing commander, talks with Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard, 960th Cyberspace Operations Group superintendent, about suicide in the Air Force and it's impact Sept. 3, 2020, at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas. (U.S. Air Force audio by Samantha Mathison)

    Date Taken: 09.03.2020
    Date Posted: 09.13.2020 21:00
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:24:33
    Artist Col. Richard Erredge and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher Howard
    Composer Samantha Mathison
    Album Sword and Shield
    Track # 14
    Disc # 1
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
