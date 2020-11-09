The DisruptiveAF Podcast - 12) Kaylee Schanda: The art of purpose-driven communication

Kaylee Schanda: "Take a good, hard look in the mirror. You can't change your perspective if you don't understand your perspective."



Kaylee is an experienced Public Affairs officer with a demonstrated history of working in the both the public and private sector. She has a background in media and communication analytics and is working toward a Master of Science (M.S.) in Strategic Communication at Troy University with a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) focused in Literature/Creative Writing from New York University. She's passionate about the combination between strategy and analytics to make informed decisions and removing ourselves from silos through digital collaboration.



During this episode, Kaylee joins our hosts Kinsley "TRIGGER" Jordan and Daniel Hulter to discuss leveraging data and customer insights to solve problems and improve capabilities, shaping purpose-driven communication, and understanding your perspective and biases as a key component of grown.



