Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: September 14

    Pacific Pulse: September 14

    JAPAN

    09.11.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class donovan zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Mustin (DDG-89) conducts integrated training with the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, Exercise Koolendong comes to an end, and U.S. Army units from joint base Lewis-McChord are working with the U.S. Air Force for joint operations in the Aleutian Islands as part of Defender Pacific 20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2020
    Date Posted: 09.10.2020 23:52
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64201
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107982551.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: September 14, by PO3 donovan zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    guided-missile destroyer
    DDG
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131
    EA-18G Growler
    USS Mustin (DDG-89)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT