Guided-Missile Destroyer USS Mustin (DDG-89) conducts integrated training with the Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 131, Exercise Koolendong comes to an end, and U.S. Army units from joint base Lewis-McChord are working with the U.S. Air Force for joint operations in the Aleutian Islands as part of Defender Pacific 20.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2020 23:52
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64201
|Filename:
|2009/DOD_107982551.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Pacific Pulse: September 14, by PO3 donovan zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
