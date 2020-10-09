Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLIII

    BANGOR, ME, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2020

    Audio by Master Sgt. Andrew Sinclair 

    101st Air Refueling Wing/Public Affairs

    Let the Maine Air National Guard help you get to where you need to be. Hear from two members on their experiences, their advice, and their passions. Check it out!

    AUDIO INFO

    Length: 00:27:56
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The MAINEiac Radio Show Episode XLIII, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

