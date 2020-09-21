In this edition, we interview SrA Ethan Ormonde from 90 CPTS about the tax deferment and what Airmen should do to protect themselves from financial hardship.
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.22.2020 15:40
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:08:27
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|F. E. WARREN AFB, WY, US
This work, Missile Minutiae - Sept. 22, 2020, by Glenn Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
