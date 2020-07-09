The Road to Drill Ep 009

Road to Drill Podcast: Episode 9
Host: SSgt. Drew Schumann, from the 127th Wing Public Affairs office, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Michigan
TRT: 14:54
Topics: 127th Wing Commander Monthly Address, COVID-19 Update, Chief Message, Force Protection, Drill Events, The Hatch Act.
If you have any questions or comments you would like addressed in this Podcast, please email us at RoadtoDrill@gmail.com, or message on Facebook at www.facebook.com/127thWing
