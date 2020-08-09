Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Sep. 8, 2020 - Suicide Prevention Awareness with the Samaritans

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, September is designated as National Suicide Prevention Month. Ms. Jill Garvin, the psychological health director at the 102nd Intelligence Wing, and Stephanie Kelly, executive director of the suicide prevention organization The Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands, sat together for a podcast to talk about suicide prevention and mental health.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2020
    Date Posted: 09.09.2020
    Category: Newscasts
    cape cod
    prevention
    suicide
    awareness
    massachusetts
    ang
    usaf
    102iw
    dph
    nation's first
    samaritans

