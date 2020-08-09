102nd Intelligence Wing Wellness Podcast for Sep. 8, 2020 - Suicide Prevention Awareness with the Samaritans

According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, September is designated as National Suicide Prevention Month. Ms. Jill Garvin, the psychological health director at the 102nd Intelligence Wing, and Stephanie Kelly, executive director of the suicide prevention organization The Samaritans on Cape Cod and the Islands, sat together for a podcast to talk about suicide prevention and mental health.