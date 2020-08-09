Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kill Tank Radio - Episode 13: Reach One

    ROSE BARRACKS, BY, GERMANY

    09.08.2020

    Audio by Maj. John Ambelang 

    2d Cavalry Regiment

    Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke discusses suicide prevention and awareness. Every leader in the Army needs to understand this topic and break down the stigmas associated with it. He is joined by guests Maj. Michael Voudouris and Sgt. Megan Dauphinais.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 13: Reach One, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

