Kill Tank Radio, the 2d Cavalry Regiment's official podcast. Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Burke discusses suicide prevention and awareness. Every leader in the Army needs to understand this topic and break down the stigmas associated with it. He is joined by guests Maj. Michael Voudouris and Sgt. Megan Dauphinais.
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2020
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2020 05:56
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Length:
|00:36:44
|Year
|2020
|Genre
|Podcast
|Location:
|ROSE BARRACKS, BY, DE
This work, Kill Tank Radio - Episode 13: Reach One, by MAJ John Ambelang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
