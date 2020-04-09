102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Sep. 3, 2020 - Racial Inequality

The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode the panel discusses having difficult conversations about racial inequality.
