102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Sep. 3, 2020 - Racial Inequality

The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode the panel discusses having difficult conversations about racial inequality.