    102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Sep. 3, 2020 - Racial Inequality

    MA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2020

    Audio by Timothy Sandland 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    The 102 IW HRA, Senior Master Sgt. Luciana Hayner hosts a roundtable conversation with Colonel Melinda Sutton, wing Flight Surgeon; Major Erik Anker, 102 IW Director of Equal Opportunity; and Chief Master Sgt. Wing Ng, former HRA for the 102nd Intelligence Wing. In this episode the panel discusses having difficult conversations about racial inequality.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 102nd Intelligence Wing Human Resource Advisor Podcast for Sep. 3, 2020 - Racial Inequality, by Timothy Sandland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

