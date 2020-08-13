Chievres Vehicle Extraction Training Interview Audio

The Chievres AB Fire Department, in Chievres, Belgium, conducted an exercise on August 13, 2020. Interview with SrA Cordell Landry, 424 ABS FIre Department Driver/Operator.
|08.13.2020
|09.03.2020 09:34
|Newscasts
|64178
|2009/DOD_107972693.mp3
|00:01:43
|2020
|Blues
|MONS, WHT, BE
|2
|1
|1
|0
