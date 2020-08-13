Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chievres Vehicle Extraction Training Interview Audio

    MONS, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.13.2020

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Christopher Duckworth 

    AFN Benelux

    The Chievres AB Fire Department, in Chievres, Belgium, conducted an exercise on August 13, 2020. Interview with SrA Cordell Landry, 424 ABS FIre Department Driver/Operator.

    Date Taken: 08.13.2020
    Date Posted: 09.03.2020 09:34
    Category: Newscasts
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: MONS, WHT, BE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chievres Vehicle Extraction Training Interview Audio, by SSgt Christopher Duckworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire Department
    Belgium
    Chievres

