    Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 23. Emotional Intelligence & Personality Profiles with (Ret.) Lt Col Megan Allison & Lt Col Brandie Jeffries - Part 2

    AL, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2020

    Audio by Maj. Richard Hanrahan 

    Air Force Judge Advocate General's School

    This episode is Part 2 of a two-part interview with two guest experts, Lt Col Megan Allison, USAF Retired, and Lt Col Brandie Jeffries, USAF. If you didn't hear Part 1, please do, where we discuss the importance of emotional intelligence (EI), ways to improve your EI, and the 16 Personalities Profile Assessment where we began discussion on the 4 pairs of opposites within the test.

    In this Part 2, we continue the discussion on the 4 pairs of opposites and our guests offer their tips and advice on how to take the Personalities Profile assessment, interpret the assessment, and implement its key results into your life to improve your emotional intelligence, and ultimate leadership ability.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.02.2020 11:22
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64171
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107970806.mp3
    Length: 00:33:04
    Artist Air Force Judge Advocate General's School
    Year 2019
    Location: AL, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 23

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 23. Emotional Intelligence & Personality Profiles with (Ret.) Lt Col Megan Allison & Lt Col Brandie Jeffries - Part 2, by Maj. Richard Hanrahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    leadership
    Air Force
    military law
    innovation
    JAG School
    emotional intelligence
    Air Force JAG School

