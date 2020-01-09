Air Force Judge Advocate Generals School Podcast - 23. Emotional Intelligence & Personality Profiles with (Ret.) Lt Col Megan Allison & Lt Col Brandie Jeffries - Part 2

This episode is Part 2 of a two-part interview with two guest experts, Lt Col Megan Allison, USAF Retired, and Lt Col Brandie Jeffries, USAF. If you didn't hear Part 1, please do, where we discuss the importance of emotional intelligence (EI), ways to improve your EI, and the 16 Personalities Profile Assessment where we began discussion on the 4 pairs of opposites within the test.



In this Part 2, we continue the discussion on the 4 pairs of opposites and our guests offer their tips and advice on how to take the Personalities Profile assessment, interpret the assessment, and implement its key results into your life to improve your emotional intelligence, and ultimate leadership ability.