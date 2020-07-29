The Trident Room Podcast - Major John Cocomazzi, The Old-Fashioned and The Old Roommates

Major John Cocomazzi, The Old-Fashioned and The Old Roommates (Episode #7)



NPS Student Mike Morris sits down and has an Old-Fashioned with recent NPS graduate Major John Cocomazzi. They discuss his NPS experience, where he is going next and, the importance of improving international relations.



Major John Cocomazzi is a 2009 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and a Winter 2020 graduate of NPS. He completed the National Security Affairs program with a focus on Europe to meet EUCOM Foreign Area Officer training requirements. Prior to entering Foreign Area Officer training, he flew manned and remotely piloted aircraft, to include C-130s, MQ-1s, and MQ-9s. Major Cocomazzi is currently the Air Attaché designate to Switzerland.



Email: john.cocomazzi.1@us.af.mil



The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

npsfoundation.org



For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!



*The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.*