Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Trident Room Podcast - Major John Cocomazzi, The Old-Fashioned and The Old Roommates

    The Trident Room Podcast - Major John Cocomazzi, The Old-Fashioned and The Old Roommates

    MONTEREY, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2020

    Courtesy Audio

    Naval Postgraduate School

    Major John Cocomazzi, The Old-Fashioned and The Old Roommates (Episode #7)

    NPS Student Mike Morris sits down and has an Old-Fashioned with recent NPS graduate Major John Cocomazzi. They discuss his NPS experience, where he is going next and, the importance of improving international relations.

    Major John Cocomazzi is a 2009 U.S. Air Force Academy graduate and a Winter 2020 graduate of NPS. He completed the National Security Affairs program with a focus on Europe to meet EUCOM Foreign Area Officer training requirements. Prior to entering Foreign Area Officer training, he flew manned and remotely piloted aircraft, to include C-130s, MQ-1s, and MQ-9s. Major Cocomazzi is currently the Air Attaché designate to Switzerland.

    Email: john.cocomazzi.1@us.af.mil

    The Trident Room Podcast is brought to you by the Naval Postgraduate School Alumni Association and the Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.
    npsfoundation.org

    For comments, suggestions, and critiques, please email us at TridentRoomPodcastHost@nps.edu, and find us online at nps.edu/tridentroompodcast. Thank you!

    *The views expressed in this interview are those of the individuals and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Government, the Department of Defense, the US Navy, or the Naval Postgraduate School.*

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 14:37
    Category: Interviews
    Audio ID: 64166
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107969466.mp3
    Length: 00:46:28
    Artist The Trident Room Podcast
    Album The Trident Room Podcast
    Track # 7
    Year 2020
    Genre Podcast
    Location: MONTEREY, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 11

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Trident Room Podcast - Major John Cocomazzi, The Old-Fashioned and The Old Roommates, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    RELATED AUDIO

    The Trident Room Podcast - Matthew Taranto, The Uniqueness of an NPS Ph.D.
    The Trident Room Podcast - Prof. Mara Orescanin, Oceanography and the Navy
    The Trident Room Podcast - Dr. Jennifer Heissel, Family Elements and the DoD
    The Trident Room Podcast - Ryan Tice, The Rise of the Arctic
    The Trident Room Podcast - Paul Rasmussen, A Paperboy, The Sizzler and The Navy

    TAGS

    National
    NPS
    Academy
    Podcast
    Naval Postgraduate School
    Europe
    MQ-1
    Switzerland
    MQ-9
    NSA
    EUCOM
    Air Force
    C-130
    Foreign Area Officer
    bourbon
    Roommates
    National Security Affairs
    The Trident Room
    Cocomazzi
    Old-Fashioned

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT