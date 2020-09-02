Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Pulse: 02 September, 2020

    Pacific Pulse: 02 September, 2020

    JAPAN

    09.01.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class donovan zeanah 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific Pulse: The secretary of defense meets with Japanese defense minister, and Rim of the Pacific 2020 comes to an end.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2020
    Date Posted: 09.01.2020 00:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 64164
    Filename: 2009/DOD_107968812.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2020
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Pulse: 02 September, 2020, by PO3 donovan zeanah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    SECDEF
    RIMPAC
    Rim of the Pacific
    RIMPAC 2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT