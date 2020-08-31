The Leaders Corner - Episode 5 - U.S. Army Reserve: Meet your new Command Sergeant Major

The Leaders Corner Episode 5:





Meet the new Command Sergeant Major of the Army Reserve, Andrew Lombardo.



In this Podcast find out who your CSM is and what drives him. Also learn his vision for Army Reserve leaders, and what he hopes to accomplish during his tenure. We also tackle how the Army Reserve is operating during COVID-19 and other important issues like the Sexual Harassment/Assault Prevention Program (SHARP).