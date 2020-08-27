Dr. Robert Smith, Fort Riley Museum Director, takes us through some of the renovations being finished up at the U.S. Cavalry Museum on Fort Riley.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 12:20
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64150
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107962664.mp3
|Length:
|00:05:16
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 18: U.S. Cavalry Museum Renovations, by Thomas Reust, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT