    Fort Riley the Podcast Episode 18: U.S. Cavalry Museum Renovations

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Audio by Thomas Reust 

    Fort Riley Public Affairs Office

    Dr. Robert Smith, Fort Riley Museum Director, takes us through some of the renovations being finished up at the U.S. Cavalry Museum on Fort Riley.

    AUDIO INFO

