    Audio only Captain Caleb Perkins Relinquishes Command to Captain Kyler Dabolt

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    07.29.2020

    Audio by William Beach 

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    On July 29th Captain Caleb Perkins Relinquishes Command to Captain Kyler Dabolt, audio was recorded onto a DR70 using microphones to keep different channels of audio separate from each other.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    LRMC

