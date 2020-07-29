On July 29th Captain Caleb Perkins Relinquishes Command to Captain Kyler Dabolt, audio was recorded onto a DR70 using microphones to keep different channels of audio separate from each other.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 06:44
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|64148
|Filename:
|2008/DOD_107962303.mp3
|Length:
|00:30:25
|Year
|2020
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Audio only Captain Caleb Perkins Relinquishes Command to Captain Kyler Dabolt, by William Beach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
