    Misawa Radio Report - Handling Chemical Emergencies

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.26.2020

    Audio by Petty Officer 3rd Class Shelby Hawkins 

    AFN Misawa

    The Red Cross stopped by to talk about how to handle and prevent chemical emergencies.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 00:52
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Radio Report - Handling Chemical Emergencies, by PO3 Shelby Hawkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

